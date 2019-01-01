Barcelona won't fall into 'trap' of discussing Neymar return

Club spokesman Josep Vives played down questions about the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain, who is linked with a return to Camp Nou

spokesman Josep Vives wanted to avoid falling into a "trap" by discussing a possible return to the club for Neymar amid reports he could be in line for a return to the club.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a return to for much of the last two years since making a world-record €222 million switch to .

Howevery eyebrows were raised when PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed on Monday nobody made Neymar join the club and seemed to indicate the star would not be kept if he was not fully committed to the champions.

While a move to and have been suggested, reports have since surfaced in Brazil suggesting Neymar is nearing a return to Barca, with a possible cash plus player swap with PSG mooted.

But Vives, spokesman for the board of directors, tried to bat away questions about the superstar on Monday.

"It's something we're not going to get into. Now, he is a PSG player and we do not have to talk," he said, via Marca.

"We will not say anything because we will fall into a trap."

Neymar's two seasons at PSG have been hampered by injuries, although he has won two Ligue 1 titles, a Coupe de and a Coupe de la Ligue.

A broken foot has sidelined him for extended periods over the two campaigns, and forced him to miss parts of both of PSG's last two round of 16 ties, with Real Madrid and Manchester United, which saw the French giants eliminated.

Vives refused to say whether the Brazil international, who spent four seasons at Barca, would be welcomed back, though he did not dismiss a return either.

"We don't leave the door open or closed," he said. "The facts are known. We explained them.

"He's a PSG player and from there we don't talk about Neymar or anyone. It's PSG. We will not do it here."

Neymar is currently recovering from a serious ankle injury picked up a pre-Copa America friendly for Brazil against , which has caused him to miss the tournament.