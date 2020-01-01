Barcelona warned selling Semedo would be a ‘mistake’ as transfer talk surprises Helder

A man who previously worked with the defender at Benfica believes interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter and Manchester City should be shunned

have been warned that they would be making a “mistake” in parting with Nelson Semedo, with mounting transfer talk coming as a surprise to former coach Helder Cristovao.

It has been suggested that the 26-year-old full-back could be among those deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou in the next window.

Various landing spots have been mooted for Semedo, with , and all said to be in the mix.

A number of those proposed deals have been swap ones, with Juve discussing an agreement with Barca that could take Miralem Pjanic to Camp Nou while City are willing to trade Joao Cancelo for another defensive option.

Helder, though, believes that the Liga giants should be looking to retain the services of a player they snapped up in the summer of 2017.

The former Benfica star, who also took in a spell coaching the club’s B side, told Esporte COPE: “It would be a mistake to let Semedo leave Barcelona.

“I know other clubs can offer €30-40 million for him, while interest from Juventus and Manchester City proves his level.

“He is very reliable and improves each year at the club. He must show more character, and I would like him to stay at Barcelona.”

Exit talk at Camp Nou is nothing new for Semedo, who was also heavily linked with a move elsewhere during the summer window of 2019.

Despite the regular rounds of questions he has faced, the buccaneering right-back has taken in 111 appearances for Barca.

The 2019-20 campaign has seen him rotated in and out of the side with Sergi Roberto, with 29 outings seen across all competitions.

There is clearly still a role for him in Catalunya, with game time seen since the Blaugrana’s managerial baton was passed from Ernesto Valverde to Quique Setien.

Semedo is also tied to a contract that is due to run until 2022, with a long-term deal agreed upon his arrival from Benfica.

Helder is, however, right to suggest that enticing offers from afar could force Barca’s hand and lead to them sanctioning a sale that leads a promising Portuguese to pastures new.