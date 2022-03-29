Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for Women's Champions League quarter-final

Barcelona must see off a challenge from El Clasico rivals Real Madrid if they are to continue their defence of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Catalan side take a 3-1 lead into the second leg, which is being held at Camp Nou, and they will have to maintain discipline in order to ensure they advance to the semi-finals.

So, how can you watch the second leg of the tie? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

The second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid can be watched exclusively live on DAZN.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Date Fixture Competition Kick-off time March 30 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League 5:45pm BST / 12:24 ET

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona WCL quarter-final highlights

English highlights from the first leg can be watched in the video below.

Spanish highlights from the first-leg can be watched in the video below.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid head to head & last five results

Prior to their game at Camp Nou on March 30, 2022, Barcelona and Real Madrid had played six times, with Barca winning every game.

You can see the results from their last five fixtures below.