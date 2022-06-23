Barcelona vs Real Madrid dates set as La Liga 2022-23 fixtures are released

Peter McVitie|
Ansu Fati Vinicius Jr Barcelona Real Madrid 2021-22Getty
BarcelonaReal MadridPrimera División

The Spanish champions will hope to exact revenge on the Camp Nou side when they welcome them to the capital in the first Clasico of the campaign

The dates for the new La Liga season have been released, with the first headline tie between Real Madrid and Barcelona to be played in October.

La Liga champions Madrid will host last season's runners-up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first Clasico clash of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will be out for revenge against their rivals later this year after the Catalan side ran out 4-0 winners in the Spanish capital last season.

Editors' Picks

When will the Clasico games be played?

Madrid will host the first Clasico when they welcome Xavi's men to the Bernabeu on October 19.

That game will go ahead on the same weekend Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League.

The two Clasico teams will go head-to-head again at Camp Nou on March 19.

Madrid got the better of the Blaugrana on their last league visit, having won 2-1 in October 2021.

Article continues below

What are the first La Liga games of the season?

Last season's La Liga winners will start the campaign with an away game against Almeria, who won the Segunda Division last season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on Rayo Vallecano at home to kick off the 2022-23 season.

Athletic Club vs Mallorca

August 14

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

August 14

Betis vs Elche

August 14

Celta vs Espanyol

August 14

Osasuna vs Sevilla

August 14

Almeria vs Real Madrid

August 14

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

August 14

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal

August 14

Valencia vs Giron

August 14

Further reading