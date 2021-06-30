Barcelona vs Real Madrid dates revealed as 2021-22 La Liga fixtures announced

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in El Clasico on October 24 and March 20 next season, as La Liga revealed their 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday.

The two rivals finished behind champions Atletico Madrid last term and will look to overtake Diego Simeone's men in the upcoming season.

Espanyol, Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, will all join La Liga in 2021-22 as newly promoted sides.

When does La Liga start?

The first weekend of La Liga fixtures will be played starting on August 15 and will end on May 22, 2022 after 38 rounds of matches.

Real Madrid will travel to Alaves onm August 15 to kick off the season, while Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on the same day.

Atletico, meanwhile, will begin their titlle defence with an away fixture at Celta Vigo.

When are El Clasicos?

Barcelona will host the first Clasico of the season on October 24, as Real Madrid visit Camp Nou.

The return fixture will be held on March 20 as Carlo Ancelotti's side welcome Ronald Koeman's men to the Spanish capital.

What happened in 2020-21?

Atletico Madrid won their first La Liga crown since 2014 last term, holding off Barcelona and Real Madrid to claim the title.

On the final day of the season, Atletico won 2-1 at Real Valladolid to clinch the title, finishing two points ahead of second-place Real and seven points ahead of Barcelona in third.

