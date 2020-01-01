Barcelona target Lautaro should stay at Inter - Crespo

The former Nerazzurri striker believes his fellow Argentine should remain in Milan instead of moving to Camp Nou

target Lautaro Martinez should stay at for the next few seasons to continue his development, according to former star Hernan Crespo.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Camp Nou since the January transfer window, having scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.

Lautaro's quick development into a star number nine at San Siro has seen the Argentina international earmarked as one of Barca's dream signings this summer, with the Catalans also reportedly pursuing Neymar in what would be a massive transfer window for the Liga leaders.

However, Crespo, who enjoyed four seasons at Inter across two stints, feels that it's too soon for Lautaro to make another big change in his career and he should hone his craft in Milan before considering a move.

"I would love for [Lautaro] to stay for a thousand reasons," Crespo told Goal. "He's in a big team and doing two or three years like this is good.

"You have to live with that pressure of having to play at that level all the time. You need a balance that you can get if you stay in the same place.

"It seems to me that it would do him good to stay in that sense. He is young and has had many changes.

"This was his first year as a starter, he earned it and the season did not even end."

Lautaro joined Inter from Argentine side Racing Club in 2018, and after only scoring nine goals in his first season, has taken his game to a new level alongside Romelu Lukaku during the 2019-20 campaign.

The potential shown by Lautaro leads Crespo to believe he could be 'the new Sergio Aguero' and could follow in the footsteps of his more senior international team-mate.

"Lautaro could well be the new Sergio Aguero. He’s not as sharp in his dribbling, but he is more of a team player than Kun, who too often gets distracted and looks disinterested," Crespo said to Sky Sport Italia last month.

"Lautaro is always participating in the move, so he can play as a lone centre-forward or with another striker like Romelu Lukaku, even in a trident. I really like his mentality."