Barcelona sign Braithwaite in €18m transfer from Leganes
Barcelona have announced the signing of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for €18 million (£15m/$19m).
Braithwaite has committed to a four-year deal with the Spanish champions, which includes a buy-out clause of €300 million (£252m/$324m).
The Blaugrana met the buy-out clause in Braitwaite's contract with Leganes on Thursday morning, and he will be officially presented at Camp Nou later in the day.
The 28-year-old completed a permanent move to Leganes from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2019, after a successful six-month loan spell at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Braithwaite was a fixture in Javier Aguirre's line up this season, scoring six goals in 24 La Liga appearances despite the fact the club are in the middle of an intense relegation battle.
He will now be charged with contributing to Barca's pursuit of a third successive league title and Champions League glory, and could be in line for his debut against Eibar on Saturday.
