The Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Real Madrid has set a new record for the highest attendance in women's football.

The Clasico clubs went head to head at Camp Nou in the second leg of their quarter-final tie in the European competition.

Spanish champions Barca provided a spectacle for the record crowd as they went on to thrash their rivals 5-2 in front of the fans on Wednesday, sending them through with an 8-3 aggregate win.

What is the new record?

A massive 91,553 people were in attendance at the Blaugrana's stadium to see the resolution of the tie.

Culers, the world record for attendance at a women's football match is ours! pic.twitter.com/Hu94A9PXDO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2022

That sets a new world record for women's football, breaking the previous record set at the World Cup in 1999 when the United States faced China at the Rose Bowl.

What are the top attendances in women's football?

Rank Teams Attendance Competition Year 1 Barcelona vs Real Madrid 91,553 UWCL 2022 2 USA vs China 90,185 World Cup 1999 3 USA vs Japan 80,203 Olympics 2012 4 England vs Germany 77,768 Friendly 2019 5 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona 60,739 Primera Division 2019

Further reading