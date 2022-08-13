Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Barcelona will be hoping to start their 2022-23 La Liga campaign with a win when they host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday. The Catalans finished second in the league last season, 13 points adrift of champions Real Madrid, and will be aiming to bring back the Liga trophy to Catalunya following several key signings in the summer.
Meanwhile, Rayo achieved their best league finish in half a decade as they ended their 2021-22 campaign in 13th spot after getting promoted to the top flight last season. They have been prudent in the transfer market and have bolstered their squad with mostly free agents and loan deals. GOAL has all the information you need to watch the action live.
Game on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/d5bdvO07O5— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2022
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Date:
August 13, 2022
Kick-off:
8pm BST / 3pm ET
How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on TV & live stream online
The Liga fixture will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. It will be available to stream live through Premier Player.
Whereas in the United States, ESPN will broadcast the game.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Premier Sports 1 / La Liga TV
Premier Player / La Liga TV
U.S.
ESPN
ESPN+
Barcelona squad and team news
Barcelona won the race against time to register Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, and they are all available for selection against Rayo Vallecano.
Furthermore, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele, who signed new contracts at Barca upon the expiry of their previous deals, should be confirmed as registered soon.
Jules Kounde, who joined from Sevilla in a deal worth an initial €50 million (£42m/$50m), is yet to have been registered by the club but that is expected to go through in time for the second game of the season.
The registration issue was resolved following the activation of the fourth economic lever, a further sale of 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for €100m.
Apart from Kounde, Ferran Torres is nursing a foot injury which will keep him out of the game.
It is likely that Lewandowski, Kessie, Christensen, and Raphinha will make their competitive debuts for the club.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, E.Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas
Defenders
Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde*
Midfielders
Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Collado, Franck Kessie
Forwards
Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Abde Ezzalzouli, Robert Lewandowski
*Yet to be registered
Rayo Vallecano squad and team news
Rayo Head coach Iraola has no injury concerns to deal with before the game and has the full squad available to him.
A host of new signings such as Unai Lopez, Salvi Sanchez, Diego Lopez, Sergio Camello and Florian Lejeune will be hoping to make their competitive debuts for the club.
Meanwhile, Radamel Falcao should lead the line, with Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, and Alvaro Garcia playing the role of supporting cast.
Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Suarez, Catena, F.Garcia; U Lopez, Ciss; Palazon, Trejo, A.Garcia; Falcao
Goalkeepers
Stole Dimitrievski, Miguel Morro, Diego Lopez
Defenders
Alejandro Catena, Florian Lejeune, Esteban Saveljich, Mario Suarez, Fran Garcia, Ivan Balliu, Mario Hernandez.
Midfielders
Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss, Randy Nteka, Oscar Trejo, Jose Pozo, Alvaro Garcia.
Forwards
Bebe, Isi Palazon, Salvi Sanchez, Lass Bangoura, Radamel Falcao, Andres Martin, Sergio Moreno