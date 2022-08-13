Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Xavi will be looking to kick-off the Liga campaign with all three points

Barcelona will be hoping to start their 2022-23 La Liga campaign with a win when they host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday. The Catalans finished second in the league last season, 13 points adrift of champions Real Madrid, and will be aiming to bring back the Liga trophy to Catalunya following several key signings in the summer.

Meanwhile, Rayo achieved their best league finish in half a decade as they ended their 2021-22 campaign in 13th spot after getting promoted to the top flight last season. They have been prudent in the transfer market and have bolstered their squad with mostly free agents and loan deals. GOAL has all the information you need to watch the action live.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Date: August 13, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on TV & live stream online

The Liga fixture will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. It will be available to stream live through Premier Player.

Whereas in the United States, ESPN will broadcast the game.

Check here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 / La Liga TV Premier Player / La Liga TV U.S. ESPN ESPN+

Barcelona squad and team news

Barcelona won the race against time to register Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, and they are all available for selection against Rayo Vallecano.

Furthermore, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele, who signed new contracts at Barca upon the expiry of their previous deals, should be confirmed as registered soon.

Jules Kounde, who joined from Sevilla in a deal worth an initial €50 million (£42m/$50m), is yet to have been registered by the club but that is expected to go through in time for the second game of the season.

The registration issue was resolved following the activation of the fourth economic lever, a further sale of 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for €100m.

Apart from Kounde, Ferran Torres is nursing a foot injury which will keep him out of the game.

It is likely that Lewandowski, Kessie, Christensen, and Raphinha will make their competitive debuts for the club.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, E.Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas Defenders Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde* Midfielders Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Collado, Franck Kessie Forwards Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Abde Ezzalzouli, Robert Lewandowski

*Yet to be registered

Rayo Vallecano squad and team news

Rayo Head coach Iraola has no injury concerns to deal with before the game and has the full squad available to him.

A host of new signings such as Unai Lopez, Salvi Sanchez, Diego Lopez, Sergio Camello and Florian Lejeune will be hoping to make their competitive debuts for the club.

Meanwhile, Radamel Falcao should lead the line, with Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, and Alvaro Garcia playing the role of supporting cast.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Suarez, Catena, F.Garcia; U Lopez, Ciss; Palazon, Trejo, A.Garcia; Falcao