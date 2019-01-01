Barcelona outcast Suarez open to Celta Vigo move as Camp Nou exit looms

The former Sevilla and Villarreal man prefers a move to a fellow La Liga club as speculation swirls that his wage demands may block a move to Valencia

midfielder and former loanee Denis Suarez has admitted remains a viable option for his future as a permanent exit from Camp Nou looms in the coming weeks.

The Blaugrana man, who joined the Catalan outfit in 2016, looks set to leave the champions after being restricted to only 20 league appearances across the last two seasons, as he pursues more regular first-team football.

The 25-year-old spent the latter half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Gunners in the Premier League but saw his tenure ravaged by injury with just six games across all competitions for Unai Emery's side.

With Suarez likely to be starved for any futher time under Ernesto Valverde, the former international is now expected to depart for a new outfit, with having been widely tipped as the frontrunner for his signature.

However, his financial demands may prove to be a stumbling block for Marcelino's side as they look to secure a deal, leaving his future still up in the air.

A former Celta youth player, Suarez has now admitted that he would be tempted by a return to the club where he learned his trade and was quoted as saying that he believed he would play for the Celestes again one day.

Speaking at the presentation of his summer school, AS also reported that the former man admits he has several possible suitors but that he would prefer to remain in his home country.

"I'm going to leave Barça and Celta is an option," Suarez stated. "I'm convinced that I'll play for Celta one day but I don't know when.

"I've got offers from abroad but my priority is to stay in La Liga. Playing in Europe is a priority too, but there are other options on the table."

Suarez's brief stint in North London saw him reunite with Emery, who guided the player to his first major success as a member of the squad who beat Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the 2015 final.

He subsequently claimed La Liga and honours, winning the double with Barcelona in 2018.