Barcelona need to stop bullying Braithwaite, says Denmark PA chief

The experienced forward is only half-way through his four-year contract at Camp Nou but the club are reportedly looking to force him out early

Barcelona have been told that they need to stop "bullying" Martin Braithwaite by the director of the Danish Players Association, Michael Sahl Hansen. The Blaugrana initially brought in former Middlesbrough forward Braithwaite from Leganes in February 2020 as La Liga gave them the green light to seal a controversial emergency transfer.

The Denmark international was handed a contract through to 2024, but he is not in Xavi's plans for the current season and Barca are trying to get him off their books amid their continued attempts to reduce their overall wage bill.

What has the Danish PA director said about Barcelona's treatment of Braithwaite?

It has been reported that the club are working to terminate Braithwaite's contract, which does not sit well with Danish football chief Hansen.

"The treatment that Martin is experiencing is completely unreasonable," he said. "Something that probably falls somewhere between bullying and harassment. It's shameful how FC Barcelona is trying to get him out of his contract, out of his job.

"A player who came to his rescue when they were pressured is now in disgrace. Where is the decency?"

Hansen added: "A contract is a contract and FC Barcelona and Martin committed themselves for two more years. Martin must continue to fulfil his part of the agreement. And so must FC Barcelona.

"And besides, it would correspond to one of the biggest clubs in the world treat their players with greater respect."

Will Braithwaite be the next player to leave Barcelona?

Braithwaite is reportedly unwilling to voluntarily cancel his contract and wants to remain at Camp Nou, despite the fact he only appeared in four La Liga games for the Blaugrana last season.

The 31-year-old has just 10 goals to his name from 57 appearances overall since joining the club and has been attracting interest from MLS and Saudi Arabia.

A potential return to England has also been mooted from Braithwaite, who looks set to follow the likes of Riqui Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Oscar Minguez and Neto out of the Camp Nou exits.

Arranging his departure could be crucial for Barca as they seek to register summer signing Jules Kounde, who was unable to feature in their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano and may also be unavailable for this weekend's trip to Real Sociedad.