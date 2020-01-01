'I'm not sure Barcelona move was a real option' - Olmo explains decision to join RB Leipzig

The Spanish forward has revealed the German club were the only side to register concrete interest in his services during the winter market

Dani Olmo has explained his decision to join from , conceding a potential move to was never a "real option" for him in January.

After months of speculation over his future, Olmo completed a €20 million (£18m/$22m) move to Leipzig in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old had spent the previous five years of his career in with Dinamo, but after his stellar performances during 's U21 European Championships last summer, he became one of the hottest properties in European football.

More teams

A number of top clubs were linked with the winger's signature last year, including Barca, and he revealed back in March that he had also received offers from the Premier League and before opting to head to .

Camp Nou was touted as the most likely destination for Olmo because he rose through the club's La Masia ranks before joining Dinamo, but the winger insists a return to Catalonia was never really on the cards.

When asked why a transfer to Barca never came to fruition, the Spain international told Goal: "Maybe this is not a question to me. It didn't happen and I am not sure if it was a real option.

"There were a lot of things published in the press but I was happy in Croatia.

"I knew sooner or later the moment of leaving would arrive, as happened. Leipzig was one of the clubs which showed more interest in me. That's why we decided to move here."

Olmo did, however, go on to admit that the opportunity to play in one day still holds great appeal to him, due to the fact he admires the highly "competitive" nature of the division.

"I said it in the past. It would be beautiful to play in your home country's championship," he said. "La Liga is one of the best championships in the world, very competitive. So why not?

Article continues below

"Yes, I would like to play in La Liga one day."

Olmo added on what attracted him to Leipzig: "I choose Leipzig for the project and for how they take care of the talent. If you watch over the roster you can check we are a very young team, with players with great projection but always ready for fighting for the highest goals.

"This season we have seen it both in and . We are a young team which aspires to everything. I think if we keep working hard we could even fight for the championship."