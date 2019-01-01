Barcelona manager Valverde: I don't know what I will do next season

The Blaugrana boss has admitted that 2018-19 could be his final season at Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted he could leave the club following the current campaign.

Valverde was named manager of the Catalan club prior to last season and the former Athletic Bilbao boss led his side to a successful campaign domestically, winning the league and cup double.

Barca have continued to prosper this season under the 54-year-old, with the club topping La Liga currently and having advanced to the Champions League last 16.

Valverde has a contract through the 2019-20 season, but both he and the club have an option to terminate his deal a year early at the end of the current campaign.

And he has confirmed that he could still choose to end his time at Camp Nou after just two seasons.

"I do not know what I will do next season. In this football, who knows? We all know how things are. I never think long or long term," Valverde told Barca TV.

"For us, two months are a very long term. If you win a game, everyone is happy and if you lose, everyone is watching you.

"What I want is for everyone to be satisfied with the work. But we are not going to cheat.

"If you do not win the league, everyone looks at the coach because it is marked like that. I try to meet the objectives and, of course, how much we have left, so let's see it."

Valverde went on to explain what he's learned during his season and a half in charge in Catalonia, admitting that managing a club like Barcelona is a huge challenge.

"It's a continuous learning [process], Valverde said. "Every day something happens that you have to face in one way or another.

"We all have a common goal: that the club works and is bigger each day, that we play well and that the people are happy.

"Sometimes you hit them all or you're wrong in all of them. Everything is analysed.

"But I accept it and I take it well and trying to learn from all this, which is quite intense."

Barca return to action in La Liga on Sunday when they face Getafe.