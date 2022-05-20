Barcelona Femeni 2021-22 perfect season: Can Women's team win every trophy & match they play this year?

Barcelona Femeni have ensured that, while the men’s team have toiled at times in 2021-22, the Catalan giants remain a force to be reckoned with on domestic and continental stages.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have, led by talismanic captain and Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas, swept aside all before them this season to send records tumbling on a regular basis.

A faultless Primera Division campaign saw them surge to title glory, while also savouring cup success and reaching a European final, but have they enjoyed a perfect season? GOAL takes a look…

Can Barcelona Femeni win every trophy in 2021-22?

The short answer to that question would be, yes, they can.

Having burst out of the blocks on a league stage, scoring eight against Valencia and Villarreal in September, nine versus Alaves in October and 10 in a November date with Sevilla, a title triumph was never really in doubt.

That crown, secured for a third successive year, was wrapped up with the minimum of fuss having gone through the entire campaign without dropping a single point.

Barcelona Femeni complete a perfect league campaign.



The Supercopa de Espana Femenina was captured in January, with Atletico Madrid crushed 8-0 on aggregate over the course of two legs, while a semi-final date with Clasico rivals Real Madrid awaits in the Copa de la Reina.

Barca are also into the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, where they will meet fellow European heavyweights Lyon on May 21 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, meaning that a clean sweep of major honours remains on the cards.

Trophies won by Barcelona Femeni in 2021-22:

Primera Division Femenina Supercopa de Espana Femenina

Can Barcelona Femeni win every match in 2021-22?

Having achieved the very rare, almost impossible, feat of taking maximum points from all 30 of their league fixtures this season – finishing with 90 points, 159 goals scored and only 11 conceded - Barca would have fancied their chances of completing a perfect season.

Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 30 30 0 0 159 11 +148 90

They emerged victorious in both legs of a Super Cup clash with Atletico and have made serene progress to the last four of the Copa de la Reina.

A faultless run was enjoyed in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, with 24 goals recorded while being being breached just once as 18 points were taken from six seemingly straightforward fixtures.

Old adversaries Real Madrid provided little resistance in the quarter-finals, but a rare blot on Barca’s impressive copybook was suffered in the last four.

A 5-1 win in front of a record-breaking crowd of 91,648 at Camp Nou ensured that both feet where placed into the 2022 final after just one leg, but a shock 2-0 defeat on the road scuppered any hope of maintaining a 100 per cent record.

Lyon will provide another tough test in a European showpiece at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium on May 21, while Madrid need to be overcome again in cup competition, and to finish with just one reversal suffered would be a quite remarkable achievement.