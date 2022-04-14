Barcelona dumped from Europa League as Frankfurt pour in three goals at Camp Nou in quarter-final
Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday by Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-2 defeat at Camp Nou in the competition's quarter-final.
The Blaugrana had gone 15 matches unbeaten before the defeat, riding high until a 1-1 aggregate scoreline entering play became a 4-3 finish that was nowhere near as close as the scoreline suggests.
It was a low-point of Xavi's tenure and one that will bring Barcelona back to earth after a red-hot run.
What happened in the match?
Frankfurt took the lead just four minutes in with a penalty from Filip Kostic before Rafael Borre hit an incredible long-range effort into the top corner.
With Barcelona desperately pushing for a way back into the tie, Kostic scored again in the 67th minute to effectively end the Spanish club's hopes of advancement.
Barcelona managed two stoppage time consolation goals but fell short of what would have been a remarkable comeback.
Frankfurt will face West Ham in the semi-final.
