Barcelona complete Adama Traore loan transfer as Wolves winger links up with Xavi

Barcelona have completed a loan deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Traore, 26, began his career in the Catalans' famed La Masia youth system before moving on.

He has now returned to his first club, where he becomes their third signing of the January window.

What was said?

"Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to an agreement for the loan of Adama Traore until June 30, 2022," Barcelona confirmed in a statement released on the club's official website.

Article continues below

"The Blaugrana will take on the player's registration and have an open purchase option.

"Adama Traore's presentation as a new first-team player will take place on Wednesday, February 2 without public attendance. The club will soon reveal further details."

More to Follow...