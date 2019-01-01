Cillessen ruled out for six weeks with calf injury

The Catalan club confirmed that the Netherlands international suffered a calf injury during training and will be out of action until March

Jasper Cillessen has been ruled out for six weeks by a calf injury, Barcelona confirmed on Friday.

Cillessen sustained a torn calf muscle during training and will be out of action for their busy February schedule, which sees Barca play seven games.

Cillessen has not featured in La Liga this season but has been deputising for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Copa del Rey.

The Netherlands international has made six appearances in the competition and saved a penalty in Wednesday's 6-1 win against Sevilla.

But Cillessen will not get the chance to face Barca's rivals Real Madrid in the Copa semi-finals, as he will not return to action until March.

As a result of Cillessen's injury, Inaki Pena – named on the bench once previously in La Liga – has been included in Barca's squad for Saturday's visit of Valencia.

Ousmane Dembele is still out for Ernesto Valverde's side, with the France forward also a doubt for Wednesday's first leg of the Clasico Copa semi-final due to his hamstring injury.

Dembele's international team-mate Samuel Umtiti also remains sidelined.