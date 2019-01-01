Barcelona ace Dembele facing 10 weeks out with thigh injury
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is likely to be out for up to 10 weeks with a thigh injury, the club have confirmed.
The France international was forced off in the first half of Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win over former club Borussia Dortmund.
Barca announced on Friday that Dembele has damaged the biceps femoris of his right thigh and is expected to be out of action until February.
Dembele is due to miss a difficult run of matches for the LaLiga champions, who face Atletico Madrid, Real Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves before the mid-season break.
He will also sit out the Champions League visit to Inter on December 10 and is highly likely to be unavailable for the revamped Supercopa de Espana, with Barca facing Atletico in the semi-final on January 8.