'Barca - I'm coming!' - Boateng confirms surprise move to Camp Nou

The attacker has announced he will be headed to the La Liga champions and hopes to score in the next Clasico

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed his shock transfer to Barcelona, announcing that he is coming to club, and hopes he can score against Real Madrid in the Clasico.

Goal reported earlier Monday that the attacker was on the verge of a surprise move from Serie A side Sassuolo, who he joined this past summer, to link up with the La Liga champions.

The transfer includes a €8 million (£7m/$9m) option to buy, while Barcelona will pay a €2m loan fee for Boateng to feature for them the remainder of the season.

And while Barcelona have yet to confirm the move, Boateng himself announced the deal in an interview with Sky Sports.

"Barca, I’m coming!" Boateng told Sky Sports."I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but this is a great chance."

The attacker also downplayed previous comments made about Barca's rivals Real Madrid.

In a 2017 interview, Boateng answered he preferred Real Madrid to Barcelona, while also stating in the past that he could have made it at the Bernabeu had he applied himself harder earlier in his career.

However, the 31-year-old Boateng says his focus is on his new club, and aiming to find the net against Real Madrid when the two sides next meet in the Spanish capital on March 2.

"Don’t ask me about Real Madrid... is just the past! I only want to focus on Barcelona and I hope to score at Bernabéu for the next Clasico.”

Barcelona will be Boateng's fourth club in the past three seasons, though the Ghana international has fared well at each of his stops.

He found the back of the net 10 times in 28 La Liga games for Las Palmas in 2016-17, followed by a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, where he scored six goals in 31 league matches.

His time at Sassuolo also started well, as in 13 Serie A matches, Boateng scored four goals, though he has not found the back of the net since the end of October.

Boateng will fill in attacking depth for the La Liga champions, as Barca manager Ernesto Valverde admitted the club was looking for options there after allowing Munir El Haddadi to depart earlier in the window.

He becomes the second addition during the winter window, with Barca having also signed Valencia defender Jeison Murillo in January.