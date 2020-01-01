Barca confirm hamstring injury for Dembele with no specified return date

have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered a hamstring tear, further setting back the Frenchman's rehabilitation.

The club announced on Wednesday that the World Cup winner has complete rupture of the proximal tendon and are set to announce a return date in the coming hours.

A official statement released by the Blaugrana reads: "The tests performed this morning at @Dembouz have shown that the player has a complete rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of the right thigh.

"In the next few hours it will be determined what treatment will be followed for recovery."

