Barbra Banda's brace rescues Shanghai Shengli from Beijing Phoenix defeat

The Zambian added to her tally but her effort could only save her Chinese side from a shock loss to opponents in Monday's encounter

Barbra Banda was in a superb form as her brace helped Shanghai Shengli earn a 2-2 draw against Beijing Phoenix in Monday's Chinese Women's championship encounter.

The Zambia international wrapped up her campaign in the first round for Shanghai on a high, scoring a goal and an assist to reach 12 goals after a 3-1 victory over Shandong Sports Lottery in their last outing.

In the second-round opener, the 20-year-old striker continued from where she left off as she made up for her misses, opening the scoring for Shanghai with a brilliant finish on the brink of half-time.

Beijing, however, bounced back in the second half when Wang Yanwen profited from a poor clearance inside the area to cancel out Banda's opener seven minutes after the restart.

Ma Xiaoxu turned the encounter on its head as she fired in a volley from close range to hand Beijing a shock lead five minutes later.

With Beijing almost certain to claim the three points against Shanghai, Banda found a late breakthrough to net the crucial equalizer with her second of the match inside injury-time.

Banda, who played from the start to finish, has now scored 14 goals in 10 matches for the Shanghai Shengli side in her maiden season.

The result means Shanghai are third after the first match in the first round - tied with second-placed Beijing Phoenix on one point.

After the draw, Banda and her Chinese outfit will aim to claim the top spot when they face Wuhan in the second match on October 2.