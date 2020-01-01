Banyana midfielder Jane resumes AC Milan training as Serie A set to return in July

The South African star is now back to training with her teammates after two months of inactivity in Italy

The Women's will make a return in July to wrap up the 2019-20 season as international Refiloe Jane has reunited with her teammates in training at .



On Thursday, 's minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora met with officials of the Italian Football Federation (IFF), various leagues, the referees, and the coaches' representatives to draw up a restart plan to complete the current campaign.

Italy's top-flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected 231,731 people and killed 33,142, with the nation becoming the fourth most hit country in Europe.

However, clubs were permitted to return to contact training and the Banyana Banyana star, has taken to social media to celebrate her return to the field for team a training session with AC Milan.

"Love is what remains when all other emotions are gone." For the love of the game," she wrote on Twitter.

Before the suspension, the 27-year-old, who joined the Italian outfit last summer, scored twice in 15 appearances to help Maurizio Ganz's side to third spot with 35 points after 15 games.

Meanwhile, resumption plans, including dates, were presented to minister Spadafora by the IFF women's football division as part of efforts to complete the six remaining matches this season.

Despite no official date being set for the league's resumption, the possibility of a return to the field in July was muted, with final decision to be taken next week, according to Italian tabloid, LFootball.

The news comes after the German Women's announced plans to resume the 2019-20 season from May 29, having also suspended matches in March.



However, some of Europe's top-flight leagues, including the Spanish Primera Iberdrola, French Women's League and English Women's had already declared their respective seasons as over.