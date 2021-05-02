Banfield vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Millonario can take a big step towards the play-offs with victory on Sunday against the struggling hosts

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Banfield vs River Plate

Banfield began the Copa in fine form after making the final of the preceding Copa Diego Maradona, with three wins in their opening six games.

Since then results have tanked, though, with the Taladro's fortunes not helped by seeing almost their entire team test positive for Covid-19 at the start of April.

They now need a win over River to keep their hopes of the play-offs alive.

River suffered a setback last week when they went down 2-1 to San Lorenzo.

Aside from that slip recent results have been positive, leaving them inside the play-off positions with just two games to play.

They have also made a good start to the Copa Libertadores, tying against Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro before downing Junior in their last match.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 12:30pm/3:30pm Banfield vs River Plate Fanatiz

Banfield vs River team news

The hosts will miss Colombian forward Mauricio Cuero, who picked up a red card in their last Copa clash against Argentinos Juniors.

River will have to do without Jonathan Maidana and Matias Suarez, both in isolation due to Covid-19.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 10:20am/1:20pm San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz May 2 10:20am/1:20pm Talleres vs Huracan Fanatiz May 2 5pm/8pm Rosario Central vs Newell's Fanatiz May 2 2:40pm/5:40pm Aldosivi vs Argentinos Juniors Fanatiz May 2 2:40pm/5:40pm Central Cordoba vs Racing Club Fanatiz May 3 11:45am/2:45pm Sarmiento vs Gimnasia Fanatiz May 3 2pm/5pm Estudiantes vs Platense Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.