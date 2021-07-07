Balotelli completes move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor

The 30-year-old is heading for Turkey after spending spent part of the 2020-21 campaign with Serie B club Monza

Mario Balotteli has completed a switch to Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.

The former Italy international had been with Serie B side Monza although departed the club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

And he is now heading to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor, with the newly-promoted Super Lig side having announced the signing on their official Twitter page.

What has been said?

"Today we have completed a transfer that will write its name in the history of our club Adana Demirspor with golden letters," the Turkish outfit stated upon confirmation of the 30-year-old's capture.

"Mario Balotelli has officially signed a three-year contract with our team. 'Super Mario' will now score goals for the blue jersey."

Who has Balotelli played for in his career?

Adana Demirspor are now the 10th club Balotelli has played for during his career.

The Italian striker started out with minnows Lumezzane as a teenager before joining Inter in 2007. He would go on to make 86 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri, scoring 28 goals in total.

A switch to Premier League side Manchester City followed, where he teamed up with current Italy national team boss Roberto Mancini.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Balotelli won the Premier League title and FA Cup and contributed 30 goals in 80 games before he was offloaded in January 2013.

He then rocked up at Milan, where he spent two seasons before returning to the Premier League and joining Liverpool.

There would be another spell back at Milan, on loan this time, while Balotelli also played for the likes of Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza prior to becoming an Adana Demirspor player.

🔥 Ailemize Hoş Geldin! S U P E R M A R I O B A L O T E L L I #İkiDeli #Balotelli pic.twitter.com/UtQTJPKuH0 — Adana Demirspor (@AdsKulubu) July 7, 2021

Why has Balotelli moved to Turkey?

Having spent his professional career in Italy, France and Enlgnad, the forward now heads to his fourth different country reportedly as part of a bid to prove himself for Mancini again.

Balotelli started for Italy nine years ago in their Euro 2012 Final defeat to Spain - but his career path has taken him away from the Azzurri since, meaning he is absent for their latest tilt at silverware this summer across the continent.

With Mancini's men one game away from a first trophy since they won the World Cup at Germany 2006, the striker believes that he can still find a way back into the manager's thoughts, particularly ahead of a later-than-usual tournament next year at Qatar 2022, played in the European winter.

