'Bale remains fully committed to Real Madrid' - Courtois defends Bernabeu team-mate after boos

The Welshman's display against Real Sociedad proves he is prepared to give his all for the Blancos, according to the Belgian goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois has no doubt that Gareth Bale is still fully committed to following the star's controversial return to action on Saturday.

Bale was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 win over and was greeted by a mixture of boos and applause from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

It marked Bale's first appearance for Madrid since October and came at the end of a week in which he celebrated Wales' qualification behind a banner that read: "WALES. GOLF. MADRID…IN THAT ORDER".

The slogan originates from a chant by Wales supporters that pokes fun at perceptions of Bale among the Spanish press, who have accused the former player of pushing Madrid down his list of priorities.

Courtois would not be drawn on whether he believes the reception that greeted Bale was harsh, but is confident the 30-year-old remains committed to playing for the Spanish giants.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with , the international said: "You love your country and that comes before where you are playing, but he is involved every day and is a professional.

"He was very involved when he came on and generated a lot of danger. [Luka] Modric's goal came from a cross of his. If he wasn't committed, he wouldn't play like that.

"We are here to win games. What has happened, has happened. He gives everything in training and matches to help us win. The Bernabeu has its opinion and I am not in a position to comment on that."

Madrid suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to PSG in their opening Group A game in September, but Courtois insists Los Blancos will not have revenge on their minds during Tuesday's fixture.

"I wouldn't say revenge," he added. "The match helped us to learn. We have improved a lot lately and we will see where we are.

"We have to be strong and not make mistakes. It will be a great game from the first second until the last."

After their latest European outing, Zinedine Zidane will prepare his side for a trip to Deportivo on Saturday.

Madrid are second in the La Liga standings at the moment, behind reigning champions on goal difference after 13 fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign.