Bale named in Wales training squad amid Madrid exit speculation

The Welsh forward has been called up for national team duties amid rumours he will be leaving the Spanish capital this summer

Gareth Bale has been included in a training squad by Ryan Giggs amid speculation over his future.

Zinedine Zidane left Bale unused on the bench as Madrid ended their LaLiga season with a 2-0 home defeat against on Sunday.

Bale has played a bit-part role since Zidane returned to the club and his time at the Santiago Bernabeu looks to be coming to an end, although has managed 14 goals and six assists across all competitions this season.

The forward was left out of the squad entirely for the win over and the loss against and does not appear to have a good relationship with the French head coach and club legend.

have long been linked with a move for Bale, whose agent Jonathan Barnett has said a Premier League return is possible, while former club are also rumoured to hold an interest in re-signing their old player.

United appear close to signing another Welsh winger in the form of 's Daniel James, however, and with Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez on the books, it may be that a departure will be needed to free up room for Bale.

Sanchez appears the most likely candidate to depart, with the swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction to having failed miserably.

The 30-year-old Chilean has managed just five goals across all competitions - three in the Premier League - in a season and a half at Old Trafford, a far cry from the 80 goals he managed in 166 games for Arsenal.

He is also reportedly earning a staggering wage packet that will need to be shifted on in order to take on another high earner such as Bale.

Before a close-season break, Bale will link up with his international colleagues ahead of qualifiers versus and Hungary.

Ryan Giggs' @Cymru will fly out to the Algarve for a 6 day training camp ahead of the @UEFAEURO qualification matches against Croatia and Hungary. #TheRedWall #YWalGoch — FA WALES (@FAWales) May 21, 2019

Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu are unavailable due to injury, while Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn are absent due to their sides - Tottenham and - preparing to play the final on June 1.

After spending six days at the training camp Giggs will confirm a squad to face Croatia and Hungary on May 29.

Drawn in Group E, Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales made a winning start to their campaign with a home defeat of Slovakia in March.