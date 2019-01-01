Bailly closes on Man Utd comeback after returning to training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given a huge boost on Monday as the Ivorian international took part in his first training session in several months

Eric Bailly is nearing a return for after taking part in first-team training on Monday.

international Bailly endured an injury-plagued 2019, making just seven appearances in all competitions for United.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since hurting his knee in an International Champions Cup victory over in July.

Bailly underwent surgery and appears to be closing in on a return at a timely moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils facing seven fixtures in January.

His 2018-19 season was ended in April by a medial ligament injury, which kept him out of United's Premier League run-in and the Ivory Coast's campaign.



Paul Pogba sat out United's 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday and was absent for the part of Monday's training session that was open to the media.

Scott McTominay, who was pictured leaving Turf Moor on crutches after sustaining a knee injury, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe were also missing.

United's next game comes against at Emirates Stadium on January 1.

Solskjaer will be focused on on-field matters, but he will no doubt be disappointed to see more than one transfer target slip away from his grasp in recent weeks.

With the January window just around the corner, Solskjaer's Norwegian compatriot Erling Braut Haaland has already agreed to join Borussia Dortmund - despite being one of United's key targets.

Article continues below

United were also linked with a move for Haaland's former Red Bull Salzburg team-mate Takumi Minamino , who will instead be targeting a Premier League title with .

Another player whose name continues to be mentioned is 's key man, Jack Grealish.

He recently gave United fans reason to be optimistic in admitting he had always wanted to play at Old Trafford , having scored a superb goal there in the 2-2 draw in early December.