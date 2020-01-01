Satiananthan blames himself for trusting 'disappearing' players in Selangor's first defeat

A lacklustre Selangor fell to their first defeat of the 2020 season, losing 2-0 to Kedah in their Super League matchday four encounter.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

A lacklustre fell to their first defeat of the 2020 season, losing 2-0 to in their matchday four encounter.

In the match that was held at the Darul Aman Stadium on Sunday, the visitors fell meekly to goals by Renan Alves (26') and Kpah Sherman (45'), and the result helped the hosts record their first win of the season. The encounter was held behind closed doors due to precautionary measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak taken by the league organiser, just like the rest of matchday four matches this weekend. Malaysian competitions will now undergo a hiatus.

More teams

While Selangor boss B. Satiananthan blamed fatigue for the underwhelming 3-3 draw against FC on the previous matchday, resulting in him being criticised by many including the Red Giants' own fans, this time around he acknowledged that his decisions have contributed to the defeat.

"My team did not play well tonight, they controlled the first 20 minutes but were let down by the first goal. I don't know how it could have gone in and have to review it. It was a soft goal.

"They tried coming back into the match in the second half, but were bereft of ideas to penetrate the Kedah defence. They played like they were under pressure when the opposite should have happened due to the absence of spectators. Our preparations have been inadequate, and the players could not break down the Kedah defence.

"I can't chalk the result down to fatigue this time. Maybe I made a mistake in trusting the wrong players in several crucial positions. Unfortunately they disappeared from the pitch. I have to talk to them and bench them, even if they are foreign players," said the experienced trainer in the post-match press conference.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!