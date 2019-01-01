Satiananthan begs for Selangor fans' support in return fixture against JDT

Selangor kept their Malaysia Cup final chances alive, nicking a precious away goal from their first leg semi-final match against JDT.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

A sterling searching long pass from Hariss Harun to Syafiq Ahmad allowed the latter to open the scoring in the 14th minute at Larkin, but just two minutes later Ifedayo Olusegun equalised for the visitors. Although Leandro Velazquez put the hosts in front again just three minutes into the second half, they were lucky not to concede a second away goal, including two attempts by Ifedayo and Khyril Muhymeen that each struck the far post in quick succession.

Speaking right after the match in an interview with the broadcaster, Selangor boss B. Satiananthan cut right to the chase and expressed his desire to have the Red Giants fans back the team in the second leg next Saturday.

"...The most important thing, this gives our fans the chance to come out in full force and be the 12th man [at the Shah Alam Stadium]. I'm begging the crowd to come because JDT are the same team [playing] home or away."

Later in the post-match press conference, the former Malaysia boss expounded on his plea.

"We have to be very careful at Shah Alam; this is a team that scores many goals while we are a side that concedes quite a number of goals."

The experienced coach was however delighted with his charges' performance, particularly that of his midfielders and Ifedayo's.

"Hariss [Harun] and Velazquez have been playing together well. Their passing interchanges and movements are something that I admire... But tonight my players denied them space and time, and in the end 2-1 was a fair result.

"I had to field Sandro (attacking midfielder Sandro da Silva), who had been sidelined for two and a half months due to an injury, and he impressed me by being able to stay on the pitch for longer than 75 minutes. He kept the ball and utilised his experience.

"A special mention must be made of Ifedayo who played as a lone striker. He worked very hard, he was strong on the ball, scored one goal and could have made it two. I like what he did today, his movements, I want him to continue his good work," said the 61-year old coach.

He also provided an explanation for the last-minute absence of midfielder Endrick dos Santos, who did not play in the encounter.

"He got injured at the last minute, telling me earlier this morning that his groin was in pain. The team doctor said even if he was given an injection, he would not be able to play in the match."

The other first leg semi-final encounter, between and meanwhile ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Both second leg matches will be played on Saturday, October 26.

