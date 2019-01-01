Avram Grant open to second stint with Ghana

The Israeli talks about a possible return to the Black Stars after a first spell between 2014 and 2017

Former coach Avram Grant has revealed he would "gladly accept" an offer to manage the Black Stars one more time if offered the opportunity.

The Israeli first handled the west Africans between 2014 and 2017, leading the side to the final of the 2015 , where they lost to Cote d'Ivoire on penalties two months into his reign.

He also guided the team to the semi-final of the continental showpiece at the 2017 edition.

“I cannot say what is happening now but I have a very good memory [of my first stint] because, one, we went all the way to the final and lost on penalties when I had just taken over and at the other tournament [2017] we went to the semi-final," Grant told Starr FM.

"I really enjoyed my time.

“I love Ghana and why not? If I get the chance again to lead the Black Stars, I will gladly accept it."

Grant's time with Ghana was not without controversy as he was constantly chastised by the local media for spending most of his tenure in Europe and only returning just few days to matches.

The 64-year-old's player call-ups also generated debates while his inability to lead the Black Stars to Afcon glory on all two occasions saw him tagged as a failure.

He managed the likes of , Portsmouth and prior to landing the Ghana job.

