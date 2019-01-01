Australia U17 vs Nigeria U17: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

Manu Garba’s boys face the Joeys in Friday’s World Cup game, having secured a ticket to the Round of 16 already

will be hoping to make it three wins from three games when they face in their last group game of the 2019 U17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets produced stunning comebacks against Hungary and to book an early ticket to the Round of 16.

Australia, on their part, need a convincing win against the five-time world champions to stand a chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

Game Australia U17 vs Nigeria U17 Date Friday, November 1 Time 9pm WAT / 20.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Fifa Youtube Channel

SuperSport 9 Fifa Youtube

Online stream Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Australia U17 Goalkeepers Paulsen, Taylor, Kennett Defenders Bark, Lobo, Wilson, O'Conner, Drake, Naicker, Simpkin, Hillis, Strong Midfielders , Stamenic, Bright, Old, Ingham Forwards Jelacic, Randall, Garbett, Hattum

Position Nigeria U17 squad Goalkeepers Stephen, Jinadu, Oluwabusola Defenders Etim, Ikenna, Ibrahim, Edun Midfielders Tijani, Ojediran, Agba, Francis, Opeyemi, Said Forwards Adeniyi, Olusegun, Ubani, Olawale, Amoo, Jabaar, Nwachukwu, Bichi

Match Preview

Australia will step out inside Estadio Bezerrao, Gama knowing that a comprehensive against Nigeria will boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Trevor Morgan’s side has not been impressive in – and having lost to Ecuador and held Hungary to a 2-2 draw, they need a win to progress.

They are likely going to face an understrength Golden Eaglets team as Manu Garba is expected to rest some of his key players.

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 drubbing of the Joeys in their last meeting in 2015.

Though a place in the Round of 16 is guaranteed, coach Garba disclosed that his boys will go into Friday’s encounter with all guns blazing.

“We are going to approach the match with a winning mentality, so as to conveniently top the group,” he told the media.



“We will maintain the tempo against Australia, who are also a good team.



“As a coach, I don’t want to throw everything open here but we promise we will work more on our defensive lapses, which I think it’s more of lack of concentration amongst the boys."