Aussems: Simba can be one of Africa's best teams

The Belgian tactician is confident that Simba can still progress to the Caf Champions League semis despite facing a mountainous in the second leg

Simba Sports Club coach Patrick Aussems has shrugged off suggestions that his side are on their way out of the Caf Champions League after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Tout Puissant Mazembe in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Saturday.

The Tanzanian hosted five-times champions of Democratic Republic Congo in Dar es Salaam boasting some formidable home form in the competition this season, but failed to make home advantage count.

Prior to this encounter, Simba had won all five qualifying and group games in Dar es Salaam, but John Boccos's missed penalty meant the hosts had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the vastly experienced Mazembe side.

"Very satisfied with the performance of the players! We showed against a giant of Africa that Simba can be in the Top 5 in the near future," Aussems Tweeted.

"We didn't concede a goal and, regarding the way we put them in trouble, I am sure we will score in Lubumbashi ... Be proud of your team !!," he concluded.

Aussems' men will look finish the job when the teams meet again at the Stade du in Lubumbashi on April 13.