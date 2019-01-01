Aussems hoping for a 'clinical' Simba display in Lubumbashi

The Belgian mentor believes his side can upset TP Mazembe when the two sides lock horns in a Caf Champions League clash in Lubumbashi on Saturday

Patrick Aussems insists his side Simba Sports Club believe they can upset Tout Puissant Mazembe on Saturday in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal return leg, stating “both of us have chances ”.

Aussems has chosen to look beyond a wretched away record - lost four of five matches and conceding five goals twice - and remained optimistic that his charges will duplicate their last weekend's performance in Dar es Salaam, the only exception being more efficient in front of goal.

"As you saw, we missed a couple of scoring chances in both halves of the game hitting the post and missing the penalty," said Aussems.

Msafara wa timu unaondoka muda huu kwenda Lubumbashi, DRC. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/N20imiYxP5 — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) April 12, 2019

"We gave them trouble and by doing that, we have shown that we can compete with any team in Africa bearing in mind that is one of the biggest club's in the continent.

"We had a high profile encounter probably the best CAF CL match we have had so far in the campaign and this is very promising," the Belgian coach said.

"Both of us have chances ahead of the reverse clash," said the former player.

Reaching the 1/4 final of CAF was already a feat but why should we stop there ? Let's keep writing history together in Lubumbashi ... A winner is a dreamer who never gives up ! pic.twitter.com/HrZirRN9o0 — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) April 11, 2019

The Belgian tactician and star striker John Bocco go into the clash high in confidence after receiving morale boosting accolades as Premier League's player and coach of the month for the month of March this week.

A scoring draw of any margin, will be enough to see Wekundu wa Msimbazi through by virtue of away goal rule.

