Aubameyang unfazed over Arsenal contract situation during Instagram Q&A

The Gabon international has hinted he is open to extending his stay at Emirates Stadium beyond the summer of 2021

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered a positive update on his contract situation at , suggesting he would be open to committing to fresh terms at Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old frontman only has one year remaining on his current deal, with the Gunners yet to reach an agreement with their club captain over a renewal.

and have been strongly linked with Aubameyang over the last few months, and it has been reported that Arsenal could cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent.

The Gabonese striker is on course to win the Premier League's Golden Boot for a second consecutive year, having hit 17 goals in 26 outings this season.

Arsenal can ill-afford to lose their top scorer and talismanic leader as they bid to return to the , but their resolve may be tested if a sizeable bid is forthcoming when the transfer market reopens.

Aubameyang insisted he was "happy" at the Emirates during an interview following the Gunners' exit at the hands of Olympiacos, and has now offered another clear indication of his future plans while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire Arsenal squad entered into quarantine after Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 on March 13, but Aubameyang has been communicating with his colleagues via social media.

The Arsenal skipper took the time to catch up with ace Kevin-Prince Boateng via Instagram live on Saturday, allowing followers to witness an exchange on his current position in north London.

"They're [fans commenting on the stream] all saying you should sign a new deal with Arsenal," Boateng pointed out to Aubameyang.

Aubameyang responded: "Ah, yeah. I know," to which Boateng asked: "How long do you have left?"

The experienced forward confirmed he has 12 months remaining on his existing agreement with the Gunners before replying "sure, sure" with a smile when asked whether he plans to remain with the club beyond 2021.

It is not yet known for certain when Arsenal and the rest of the clubs across the Premier League will resume their respective 2019-20 campaigns, with a tentative date of April 30 set for a return to action.

It has been suggested that the season could be voided completely if the coronavirus crisis worsens, but the recent postponement of the European Championships could help ensure that the club football calendar is completed over the summer.