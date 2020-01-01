Aubameyang to miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City

The Gabon striker is yet to recover from the calf injury that ruled him out of Saturday's defeat at Goodison Park

manager Mikel Arteta has ruled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their quarter-final fixture against on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old missed Saturday's 2-1 loss to due to tightness in his calf as the Gunners' winless run in the Premier League stretched to seven matches.

Aubameyang is yet to recover from the injury and he is not expected to feature when Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta, in his team update, said the 31-year-old is feeling "much better" and he is scheduled to have more scans this week.

“Auba is not fit for tomorrow, that's for sure,” Arteta was quoted by the club website.

“He won't be playing tomorrow so we will see who is available because we have a few doubts as well in other positions.

“Auba is feeling much better and he was more positive yesterday than in the previous two days.

“He will have another scan in the next few days and we will see how quickly we can get him back in the team. But we know how important he is for us and he feels that responsibility and he is trying his best to be back fit as quickly as possible.

“For the rest, I don't think we're going to have any news today before training.”

Aubameyang has scored five goals across all competitions so far this season, including three efforts in the Premier League for Arsenal, who are 14th in the league table – four points above the drop zone.

After missing the game at Goodison Park, the 2015 African Footballer of the Year took to social media to express optimism about his quick return from the sidelines.

“Hopefully is not going to take long to recover but I’m always behind my guys,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.