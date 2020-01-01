Aubameyang to face Salah in World Cup qualifying as Egypt and Gabon drawn together

The Arsenal and Liverpool stars will come face-to-face in qualifiers, with Libya and Angola also in Group F

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah will face off in the second round of qualifying for World Cup 2022, with Gabon and drawn in the same group.

Salah's and Aubameyang's Gabon will join Libya and Angola in Group F in the second phase of African qualifying for the finals in .

Gabon will be looking to qualify for their first World Cup, though they have reached the seven times – most recently in 2017.

Should Gabon reach a debut World Cup Aubameyang will likely be a key reason, with the striker having netted 20 goals for his country in 51 appearances.

Salah, meanwhile, is looking to help Egypt reach the World Cup for a second consecutive time.

The Pharaohs reached the 2018 World Cup in , the country's first appearance at the global showpiece since 1990.

However, with Salah at less than full strength due to a shoulder injury suffered in the 2018 final, Egypt lost all three of their matches in Group A – though Salah did manage to score two goals in his two games after missing Egypt's opener.

Group D of African World Cup qualifying pits and together along with Mozambique and Malawi, while will face Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C.

Africa Cup of Nations holders will meet Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti in Group A, while 2019's beaten finalists were drawn with Congo, Namibia and Togo in Group H.

Group G sees and pitted against Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

The group phase runs from March 2020 until October next year, with the 10 group winners drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played next November.

Groups in full:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: , Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, , , Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: , Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: , Benin, Madagascar, .