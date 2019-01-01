Aubameyang: Sharing the Golden Boot with Salah and Mane is a good sign for Africa

The Gabon, Senegal and Egypt internationals clinched the English top flight individual accolade with an equal number of goals

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is proud of sharing the Premier League Golden Boot award with his African counterparts and stars, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Aubameyang scored twice in the Gunners’ final league game of the season against to take his goal tally to 22, matching ’s Salah and ’s Mane in their season totals.

The African trio was awarded the individual award, with Salah claiming it for the second time in a row.

Aubameyang believes that the award is evident that Africans are succeeding in the Premier League.

“It means a lot, I am really happy and proud of it,” Aubamayang was quoted by the Guardian.

“I am sharing this trophy with Mane and Salah. I like these two guys. We are representing Africa, so it is a good sign for the continent.

“I am really proud and I have to thank my teammates for helping me to get it.”

Aubameyang will not join Salah and Mane to participate in the 2019 as Gabon failed to qualify for the tournament.

He will, however, hope to help Arsenal claim the title when they face in the final in Baku on May 29.