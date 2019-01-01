Aubameyang jokes Ozil looks like Megan Rapinoe as he reveals his new bleach blonde hairstyle

The former Germany star lost a bet to team-mate Alexandre Lacazette and his new style has been compared to that of the USWNT star

Mesut Ozil looks like Megan Rapinoe, his team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joked, after the former international revealed his new bleach blonde hairstyle.

Aubameyang posted photographs of the pair side-by-side on his Instagram story, writing: "Now I know how they won."

Rapinoe took home the Golden Boot as she helped the USWNT to Women's World Cup glory in , with her netting six times over the course of the tournament, including the opening goal of the 2-0 victory in the final.

The 34-year-old scored from the spot in the 61st minute of that game against , before Rose Lavelle doubled the USWNT's lead eight minutes later to seal the win.

But Ozil has revealed that he dyed his hair because of an agreement with Alexandre Lacazette, rather than any nod to Rapinoe.

Asked what he was thinking regarding his new look, Ozil said: "I lost a bet.

"We lost a bet against Laca. Me, Sead [Kolasinac] and Shkodran Mustafi all lost together."

The 30-year-old forward would go on to reveal that the bet was based on the crossbar challenge.

Ozil's future with the Gunners remains somewhat uncertain, with the north Londoners having been open to selling the German as part of a summer clear-out.

They do, however, realise that due to a lack of interest from elsewhere and his desire to stay put, it will be difficult to move on their highest earner.

Rapinoe, meanwhile, made headlines for voicing her opinions at this summer's World Cup, aiming words at US president Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

She made headlines for her "I'm not going to the f*cking White House" remark when asked about the potential of an invitation if the USWNT were to go on and win the tournament.

And the forward also called for greater pay equality in the sport.

When questioned about her views by NBC in the aftermath of the tournament, Rapinoe said: "Do you, you know, believe that all people are created equal?

"Do you believe that equal pay should be mandated? Do you believe that everyone should have healthcare? Do you believe that we should treat everyone with respect? I think those are the basics of what we’re talking about.

"And I understand people feel upset or uncomfortable. There’s, I think, some feelings of disrespect about the anthem protest or things that I’ve said in the past, but, ultimately, I think I am here, open and honest. I’ve admitted mistakes. I will continue to do that.

"I want to have that conversation because I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and that are me, of course, but it excludes a lot of people in his base as well. And I think that he’s trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer."