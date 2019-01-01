Aubameyang, Iwobi underwhelm as Leicester City dent Arsenal's top-four hopes

The African stars fired blanks as Unai Emery's side suffered their third straight loss in the English top-flight at the King Power Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi could not save from a 3-0 loss at in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

The duo started for the Gunners at the King Power Stadium but their contributions were not enough to boost their top-four chances after back-to-back defeats to and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the past week.

Iwobi was in action for the first 45 minutes before he was replaced by Laurent Koscielny while Aubameyang was on parade for the entire 90 minutes, but he could not add to his tally of 19 goals in the English top-flight.

Jamie Vardy's pair of goals and Yoeri Tielemans' header left the Gunners unmoved in the fifth spot, a point adrift of the top-four.

's Wilfred Ndidi was on parade for 46 minutes for the Foxes while compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute.

Aubameyang's Gabon failed to qualify for 2019 in but Iwobi's Nigeria have been paired against Madagascar, Burundi and Guinea in Group B.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign against Burundi on June 22.