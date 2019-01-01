Aubameyang is an absolute team player at Arsenal - Sven Mislintat

The former Arsenal head of recruitment has hailed the Gabon striker for his qualities as a player

’s former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has called Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'a hard worker' and a 'great athlete'.

The 30-year old Gabon forward has been on fire since joining the Gunners from in January 2018, scoring a mouth-watering 49 goals in 75 competitive appearances.

His abilities and lifestyle have, however, been questioned

“In the dressing room, it is a completely different story,” Mislintat told The Athletic.

“He is not arrogant or extroverted. For me, without any doubt, he is one of the best professionals I ever worked with.

“He is a hard worker, a great athlete. He is always smiling. He takes care of the young lads. He is a quiet leader but he really is a leader. He is funny. There is sunshine if he is around.

“If you are able to read and see Auba’s quality and personality, you get everything out of him and your club will win more games.”

Mislintat was also impressed with Aubameyang's decision to let Nicolas Pepe take a penalty in the 3-2 league win at home to on September 22, vindicates any ill feelings fans may have towards him.

“He is one, possibly the only one, of these extraordinary top, top, top strikers who is an absolute team player,” Mislintat continued.

“A striker like Neymar or [Sergio] Aguero, for example, would never give a penalty to Pepe to score his first goal.

“It’s vice versa — ‘Come on, I will take this penalty kick, nobody else!’ Auba gave the chance to Pepe. His instinct was, ‘Let’s score and let’s go forward together.’ He takes care of his team-mates.”

Aubameyang featured in Gabon's friendlies against Burkina Faso and , which both ended in victories for the Panthers, scoring in the first match.

He will return to league action next Monday night when Arsenal travel to .