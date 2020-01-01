Aubameyang: I don't need trophies to be a top striker

The 30-year-old striker is said to be unhappy at the north London outfit but he says his reputation does not depend on winning silverware

star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang denies he needs to win trophies to be considered one of the best strikers in the world.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from Arsenal as his contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

The Gunners want the 30-year-old to sign a new contract and coach Mikel Arteta confirmed this week that they are planning to begin talks with him soon.

More teams

Reports claim Aubameyang is reluctant to extend his stay in north London, however, because of the club's inability to compete for major silverware, but the former star has denied that is the case.

"I'm a striker so I will defend my side - I don't think you need trophies to be a top striker," Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

"Of course, it can help you but we've seen a lot of great players that didn't win trophies but we respect them because of their quality.

"You don't need to win trophies but if you win it, it's better."

Arteta's side are 10th in the Premier League and eight points behind fourth-placed , but the frontman is confident they can still achieve their goal of qualifying for next season's .

"I think it's possible, everything is possible," he added. "Last season, we were 10 points down from the top four and we came back at the end and were really close, but I think we can do it.

"When you see the games we have and what the other teams have, I think everything is possible. We have to be focused on what we're doing and I think the team is doing well. We have some thing to improve, but I'm sure that now we have more pressure because we only have the chance to be in the Champions League because of the Premier League.

"That's the way and we have to be focused on that and try to reach our goal."

Arsenal crashed out of the last week when they lost 2-1 at home to Olympiacos, who progressed with an away goal advantage.

Aubameyang had the chance to book his side's spot in the next round when he missed a great opportunity in the dying seconds of the game.

And he admits the error left him devastated, but he is ready to move on from the disappointment.

Article continues below

"I had the chance again and I missed it. I was feeling like: 'okay, this is my fault' and I think this is human," he added. "That's why I was really devastated. But this is football and sometimes that happens. The next day, I was back in training again.

"I think [the feeling stayed] for one or two days. I was sleeping really late at night thinking about it but after that it was okay because I have my family that's here and they give me some power and I try to be strong for them.

"I received a lot of love from my team-mates and from the fans. I received a lot of messages and at the end, I feel proud to be a football player for Arsenal and we keep going."