Aubameyang: Ferdinand suggests what Arsenal's Arteta should do to help strike fire on all cylinders again

The former Manchester United defender thinks the 32-year-old forward is not getting enough support from the Gunners’ squad

Rio Ferdinand has explained what Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta needs to do to get the best out of his striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has not enjoyed a good start with Arsenal this campaign and has only managed to score one goal in the Premier League, against Norwich City in the 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium

Prior to that, the 32-year-old had missed the two opening matches - a shock 2-0 defeat against promoted Brentford in the opener, and the 2-0 loss against Chelsea.

He, however, returned to captain the team as they suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s first win of the season came against Norwich in which Aubameyang's strike needed VAR intervention to stand and they followed it up with another 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend.

According to the former Manchester United defender, Arsenal’s style of play is not helping the striker, who managed 10 goals last campaign, and has told Arteta what he needs to do to get the Gabon striker firing once again.

“I love Aubameyang. I think he’s a wicked finisher. But I don’t think they’re playing to his strengths, they need to get the ball forward quicker if they can get it forward quickly and running through teams, and in full flow, he’s as good as most,” Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE podcast on YouTube as quoted by Football London.

"When he’s smiling and he’s on form, he makes Arsenal a considerably better team.

"They have no one else who is finishing chances like him. More often than not, if Arsenal are 0-0 or behind, and they haven’t got him on form and scoring, then they haven’t got anyone else, really, who is going to bang you goals.”

In a recent interview, Arteta explained to SkySports what they are doing to help Aubameyang get back to his best.

“We are trying to give all the help and support we can to make him happy - which I think is a really important word for him - in order to perform, to flow, and to play with confidence and do what he has always done,” Arteta explained.

Article continues below

“I think it’s a collective thing. I think every ingredient; every detail we can add is going to help, between all of us, every department here at the club, and him individually.

“It depends on his personal life, how it is going to be, professionally, how he takes himself, and his level of motivation.

“I think he's a player who needs the fans. He's very engaged and linked emotionally to them so I think that's something that's going to help him.”