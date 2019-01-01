Aubameyang crowned Arsenal Player of the Month for December

Following a decent goalscoring run during the festive period, the Gabon star has been awarded the club’s best player for the month under review

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been crowned Arsenal Player of the Month for December.

The 29-year-old saw off competition from Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac to clinch the top prize with 43 per cent of the fans’ votes.

Aubameyang contributed five goals and two assists as the Gunners managed three wins, three losses and two draws in December.

The 29-year-old netted braces in Arsenal's win over Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley before scoring a goal that earned Unai Emery's men a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

His remarkable campaign makes him the joint Premier League top scorer alongside Harry Kane with 14 goals from 21 outings.

Meanwhile, the former Borussia Dortmund talisman narrowly lost the Goal of the Month award to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's effort against Southampton as his second goal against Tottenham ended as the second best for the month.

Aubameyang is in contention for the 2018 African Footballer of the Year and will hope to beat Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the prize at the gala event scheduled to hold in Dakar on Tuesday night.