Aubameyang inherits Chelsea No.9 shirt from Lukaku following £10m transfer from Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will wear the No.9 shirt at Chelsea, previously donned by Romelu Lukaku, following his transfer from Barcelona.

Aubameyang back in the Premier League

Boehly delighted to welcome the striker

Could debut against West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? Following an unceremonious departure from Arsenal, Aubameyang returned to the Premier League on deadline day after signing a two-year contract with Chelsea. He has taken on the No.9 shirt which has historically proven to be a weight on the shoulders of big names at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting," stated the former Arsenal player, referring to his troubled time at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly was delighted to get the striker on board and said: "Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League is a familiar competition to the Gabon international as he spent four years with Arsenal, netting 92 times in 163 appearances during that stint. He has previously worked with manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and should should be well versed with his methods, which will help him to settle quickly in west London.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The 33-year-old will be raring to go alongside new team-mates and could be handed a derby debut when Chelsea face West Ham on Saturday.