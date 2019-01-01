Aubameyang adds to goal tally in Arsenal loss to Eintracht Frankfurt

The Gabon international has an impressive record against the German side and added to his tally on Thursday

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might have been on the losing side in ’s 2-1 defeat to in the , but be clearly loves playing against the German club.

He got things rolling at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night, but the Gunners tasted defeat following a brace from Daichi Kamada.

Regardless of the setback, Aubameyang's goal was his 10th in 13 competitive appearances against Die Adler, making the Germans the club he has been the most successful against.

The former player is one of the star performers at the Emirates Stadium, with his goal involvement tally at the Gunners home ground now reaching 40 (31 goals, nine assists) in 44 outings.

Aubameyang is expected to be in action when the Gunners travel to Norwich in a Premier League game on Sunday.