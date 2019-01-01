'Attack Pogba, you attack us all' - Rashford & Maguire unite behind Man Utd team-mate following racist abuse

Old Trafford colleagues of the Frenchman are among those to have offered their support to a friend and condemned the actions of social media trolls

The vile abuse suffered by Paul Pogba on the back of his penalty miss for against has seen both his club and team-mates rally around the World Cup winner.

The international became a target for social media trolls after failing from the spot in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Pogba is the latest in a long line of professional footballers to have been subjected to such attacks over recent weeks.

United have condemned those responsible for the latest comments and vowed to take action against those involved.

A statement from the Premier League club read: “Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”

While being able to call upon the full support of his club, Pogba also has the backing of his United team-mates.

Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all... @ManUtd https://t.co/PgalnFQMeu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 20, 2019

Marcus Rashford is among those to have taken to social media himself in an effort to bring an end to the racist abuse and to point out that such attacks are considered to be a slight on the Old Trafford “family”.

The international forward said: “Manchester United is a family. Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all...”

Summer signing Harry Maguire has also blasted back at the actions of a prejudiced minority.

Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it... Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram https://t.co/bzow073aTw — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 20, 2019

He said after learning of the abuse suffered by Pogba: “Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it...

“Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people.”