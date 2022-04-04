Atletico Madrid injury blow as Gimenez ruled out of Manchester City clash in Champions League quarter-finals

Atletico Madrid’s preparations for their Champions League encounter with Manchester City have been rocked by the news Jose Maria Gimenez is set to miss out through injury.

The Uruguay international defender will not be travelling to Etihad Stadium for the first leg of the quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

Gimenez picked up a knock during the latter stages of Atletico’s 4-1 victory over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

What has been said?

Atletico said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Jose Maria Gimenez is not part of the Red and White expedition to Manchester.

"The Uruguayan defender withdrew in the final minutes of the match against Alaves due to discomfort.

"The medical services carried out tests and he will not travel to England. The evolution of his injury will mark his return to training."

The bigger picture

Gimenez has played a leading role for the Spanish heavyweights across his nine years with the club, with close to 250 appearances across all competitions.

He will be a notable absentee when Simeone prepares to lock horns with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

Atletico do have plenty of options ready to step in, with Brazil international Felipe having been brought on in place of Gimenez against Alaves.

