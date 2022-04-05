Atletico Madrid are known for traditionally being defensive-minded, but Diego Simeone's side took that to a whole new level in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City.

As expected, Simeone's side were set up to frustrate Pep Guardiola's Man City who, as usual, looked to dominate the ball, which they did en route to a 1-0 win.

Atleti were effective in netralizing City, preventing them from getting any big chances in the first 45, but they also failed to register a single shot of their own in the first half for the first time since such data began to be collected in 2003-04.

Frustrating first half

Atletico limited Manchester City, with the two sides combining for just 0.18 expected goals between them in the first half.

Man City accounted for the entriety of that number, with none of their six shots finding the target.

They did enjoy 73 per cent of the possession, but struggled to make it count against Atleti's low defensive block.

In the second half however they found the breakthrough, Kevin de Bruyne beating Jan Oblak after 70 minutes as he finished from Phil Foden's fine pass.

That moment of magic was all City needed, as they sealed a 1-0 win at home that puts them in a good place headed into the second leg next week.

