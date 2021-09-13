ATK Mohun Bagan's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Antonio Habas' side finished runners-up last season and get their 2021-22 campaign underway with a clash against Kerala Blasters...

ATK Mohun Bagan begin the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an intriguing clash against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.

In their second match of the season, they face arch rivals East Bengal on November 27 in what will be the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2021/22 season. In their third match they take on reigning champions Mumbai City FC.

Last season too, the Mariners had begun their campaign against Kerala Blasters which they had won 1-0 courtesy Roy Krishna's strike. Antonio Lopez Habas' side will hope to repeat that and kick-off their new season with three points.

When is the Kolkata derby against East Bengal in 2021-22?

ATK Mohun Bagan face their arch-rivals East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2021/22 season on November 27 in an away tie at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. In their maiden season in the ISL last season, the Green and Maroons had emerged victorious on both occasions winning 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.

When do ATK Mohun Bagan play Mumbai City in 2021-22?

In a re-match of last seasons ISL final, the Mariners take on reigning Champions Mumbai City FC in a home tie on December 1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa at 7:30 PM IST. ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to win against the Islanders who enjoy a hundred per cent win record against the Kolkata giants.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Indian Super League first phase fixtures 2021-22