'Not easy to create many chances against big clubs' - ATK Mohun Bagan boss Antonio Habas happy with draw against FC Goa

Antonio Habas feels that a point from the match against FC Goa will be crucial

played out a 1-1 draw against in the clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Edu Garcia (75') opened the scoring for the visitors before super-sub Ishan Pandita equalised in the 85th minute.

After back-to-back games without a win, the Kolkata giants' head coach Antonio Habas said that his team had the opportunity to beat Goa but they wasted their chances.

More teams

"A lot of alternatives for both the teams. The scored in the final third. We had the chance to win the match before we scored the goal. I want to win all three points. But one point is very important," Habas said after the game.

Habas believes it is not possible to create a lot of chances while playing against big clubs.

"I think in a big match between two big teams, lots of chances to score are not possible. It is impossible that one team will have four, five or six chances," he said.

"Maybe we were afraid to lose. I am very happy with the performance," he added.